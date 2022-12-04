Wisconsin's bowl game announced

The University of Wisconsin football team will face an opponent it’s never seen before in its bowl matchup.

The Badgers (6-6) will play Oklahoma State (7-5) in the Guaranteed Rate Bowl at 9:15 p.m. Dec. 27 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. The game will be televised on ESPN.

UW’s season ending in a bowl for the 21st consecutive season was in doubt until the home stretch. A 2-3 start, the firing of former coach Paul Chryst on Oct. 2 and losses at Michigan State and Iowa had UW needing one win in its last two games to become bowl eligible.

A last-minute touchdown finished a comeback at Nebraska to secure a bowl trip, but a loss to Minnesota in the regular-season finale left the Badgers as the only six-win Big Ten team.

UW hasn’t yet announced who will coach the bowl game.

Luke Fickell was hired as the team’s new coach a week ago, but former interim coach Jim Leonhard and his assistants could take the lead for the bowl game.

“I’m really excited for this opportunity for our players,” Fickell said in a release. “Oklahoma State is a great program and I have tremendous respect for coach (Mike) Gundy and his staff. Bowl games are great rewards for players and staff and I can’t wait to start our preparation.”