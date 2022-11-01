Witches in Motion dance

It was more than just” double double toil and trouble” for a group of Kenosha area “witches” over the weekend, as they “stepped” out of their comfort zone in a big way.

The “Witches in Motion” group danced for charity on Saturday night at multiple venues in Kenosha.

The Halloween-themed performance group visited Daily Dose Cafe, Kenosha Spiritual Market, Trunk or Treat on 63rd, Public Craft Browing Co., 58 Below, Union Park Tavern, and also stopped in some pub crawl pop-up sites.

Witches In Motion is inspired by the Wolfshäger Hexenbrut Witch Dance performers in Germany. The group performs throughout southeast Wisconsin throughout the year and has raised funds for local charities through its performances.

For more information on for future engagements or to join the dance group, the public can go to “Witches in Motion” on Facebook.