With Aaron Rodgers back for another season, do Packers contemplate other future options at the position?

GREEN BAY — Roughly a month after the 2021 season had ended for his team — with another NFL MVP award for his quarterback, but with another playoff disappointment as well — general manager Brian Gutekunst was asked to take stock of all that had transpired since he’d made the draft pick that reverberated through the organization.

While 2020 first-round pick Jordan Love’s on-field contributions in his first two years on the Green Bay Packers’ roster had been minimal — he didn’t play at all as a rookie, and the Packers lost his only start last season when COVID-19 forced him into the lineup — it was at least worth contemplating what impact his presence on the roster had had on the team’s future Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback, Aaron Rodgers.

After all, Rodgers had delivered back-to-back MVP seasons, running his career total to four while completing 69.8% of his passes and throwing 85 touchdown passes against just nine interceptions (116.7 passer rating) over that two-year span.

And so, Gutekunst was asked, what had been the upsides and the downsides of picking Love and, consequently, ticking off his star.

“I don’t really look at the down side of it,” Gutekunst replied. “Obviously, we’ve been through a lot of things, but sometimes going through things like this can make you stronger and you need to go through things like this.

“I’m excited for Jordan and his development and where he’s going. We still have a lot of hope for him to continue to develop. (But) Aaron motivates himself. We don’t do things around here, make personnel moves to try to motivate players or anything like that.

"You guys know how I feel about the quarterback position. That won’t change. We think everything begins and ends there to a certain degree. It’s very, very important for our football team. We put a lot of work and effort into that, and that’s not going to change.”

The idea that Love’s selection didn’t motivate Rodgers, even with his incredibly competitive personality, seems unlikely. And it certainly transformed how the franchise does business, with Rodgers going from not having much of a relationship with Gutekunst or any sort of say in decision-making to now seemingly having a significant voice in the operation.

Rodgers announced his plans to return for his 18th season and 15th as the team’s starting quarterback in early March, signing what amounts to a three-year, $150 million extension shortly thereafter. The structure of the deal makes Rodgers’ commitment essentially a year-to-year proposition, and despite a comparatively weak quarterback class in the 2022 NFL Draft, it seems highly unlikely that the Packers would get a trade offer for Love that they’d view as a good value.

“I think I would be very doubtful that I would take very many of those calls,” Gutekunst said.

That means the Packers are likely set at quarterback. Third-stringer Kurt Benkert showed some flashes in preseason, and ex-LSU starter Danny Etling has also been added to the roster. At this point, it seems highly unlikely that Gutekunst would use even one of his Day 3 picks on the position, unless there’s a too-good-to-pass-up value on his board.

Instead, the Packers figure to continue developing Love in hopes of him transforming into a legitimate backup and NFL spot starter should Rodgers be sidelined. But just how good Love can be, well, not even the Packers seem to know for certain.

“I’ve watched some film and I watched him when he was coming out (for the 2020 draft),” said new quarterbacks coach Tom Clements, who held that same title when Rodgers was a young player in the mid-2000s. “He’s a very good athlete. I never had the opportunity to talk to him prior to me coming here. I’ve talked with him on the phone a couple times. I’m looking forward to getting to know him a little better. He has a strong arm. He’s athletic. Those are good qualities to have. We’ll just try to develop him as best we can.”

Best in class

Kenny Pickett, Pittsburgh.

Incredibly, as Love enters his third NFL season, he’s still younger than Pickett by nearly five months. So while Love didn’t even get to put his No. 10 jersey on for a game day as a rookie in 2020 and has played only 1½ games of meaningful regular-season football so far in his pro career, he has a pretty good jump on this year’s draft class, which is widely viewed as underwhelming at the quarterback position.

That said, Pickett is an intriguing, experienced player who started 49 games over his five years at Pitt and was a three-time team captain. While there are concerns about his hand size — a cause celebre during the NFL scouting combine — and his 38 career fumbles, Pickett left the Panthers as the program’s all-time leader in just about every meaningful passing category (surpassing Pro Football Hall of Famer Dan Marino) and showed his high football IQ and comfort in Pitt’s pro-style offense. While he’s not a can’t-miss prospect, he’ll likely be the first quarterback off the board and will look to parlay his extensive college experience into being ready to play at the next level immediately.

“The big body of work is your tape. There are multiple games throughout your career where people can go watch,” Pickett said of comparing his experience to his measurables. “That's your resume. Your tape is your resume. All this other stuff are the boxes you have to check before the draft.”

Next men up

Malik Willis, Liberty; Desmond Ridder, Cincinnati; Matt Corral, Mississippi; Sam Howell, North Carolina; Carson Strong, Nevada.

Pick to click

Jack Coan, Notre Dame.

If the Packers do want to add another developmental quarterback to the mix, Coan, the former University of Wisconsin starter who moved on to the Fighting Irish last season, is an intriguing potential Day 3 option. Pegged as a fifth- or sixth-round pick, Coan was tough, consistent and a winner in college, both at UW and Notre Dame. His teams were a combined 23-8 with him as the starter (12-6 in Madison, 11-2 in South Bend), and while he isn’t the most athletic quarterback in this draft or the biggest running threat in the class, he has enough arm strength and accuracy to fit the bill as a developmental candidate and potential backup, and his experience changing schools was of particular interest among scouts.

“It was a great experience for me because it was basically a practice run of what it’s going to be like going from college to the NFL, and walking into a completely different locker room and building relationships with all the guys, learning a different system, and having to figure it out quickly and have success right away,” Coan said. “I just had a practice run of this, and I feel like my knowledge of knowing two different systems really gives me an advantage compared to some other guys.

“In 2020, obviously, I broke my foot, so I basically didn’t play that whole season. I definitely knew that I needed another year to develop and get better. I just wanted to play another year in college. College football is really a special sport. There’s nothing like it, so I wanted to take advantage of that.”

History lesson

There’s no doubt that Pro Football Hall of Fame general manager Ron Wolf knew a thing or two about scouting quarterbacks. He famously had Brett Favre as the No. 1 player on his board as the head of personnel with the New York Jets in 1991 — only to see the Atlanta Falcons steal him one pick before the Jets went on the clock. A year later, of course, Wolf was the GM in Green Bay and he went out and got Favre to be his quarterback — and the rest is history.

But Wolf’s acumen went beyond Favre. He was a master of finding value in the later rounds, as he never drafted a QB higher than the fourth round. Of the seven he drafted in his nine years in charge, three — Washington’s Mark Brunell (fifth round, 1993), Boston College’s Matt Hasselbeck (sixth round, 1998) and Virginia’s Aaron Brooks (fourth round, 1999) — backed up Favre before being flipped for extra draft picks via subsequent trades.

Ted Thompson, the Packers’ other post-Lombardi, Super Bowl-winning GM, unforgettably took a quarterback with his very first pick (Rodgers), then picked only five more quarterbacks in his next 12 drafts: Furman’s Ingle Martin (fifth round, 2006); Louisville’s Brian Brohm (second round, 2008); LSU’s Matt Flynn (seventh round, 2008); Tennessee-Chattanooga’s B.J. Coleman (seventh round, 2012) and UCLA’s Brett Hundley (fifth round, 2015).

Before Thompson picked Rodgers in 2005, and before Gutekunst picked Love in 2020 (15 years to the day after Thompson chose Rodgers), the Packers had drafted only two other quarterbacks following the 1970 AFL-NFL merger: Nebraska’s Jerry Tagge in 1972, and California’s Rich Campbell in 1981.

