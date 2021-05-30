**Please read entire description before inquiring about this kitty.** Wolfie is a stunning long hair gray male kitten whose birthday... View on PetFinder
**Please read entire description before inquiring about this kitty.** Wolfie is a stunning long hair gray male kitten whose birthday... View on PetFinder
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday sentenced Martice…
A convicted felon faces a slew of criminal charges after his Saturday arrest in the City of Kenosha led to a discovery of illegal drugs and firearms.
In what he said “may be the most problematic case” of his nearly four-decades-long career on the bench, Kenosha County Circuit Court Judge Bru…
The Oscar-nominated star posted a shirtless picture of himself spending a joyful moment by the pool to Instagram Monday, captioned: "Trans bb's first swim trunks."
Arrest warrants were issued Monday morning for two Kenosha men in connection with an April bar fight.
The man allegedly made statements to officers including "I don't give a (expletive) about you, and if I catch you without that (expletive) badge I'm beating that (expletive)," and said he "Wasn't afraid of cops" and that he "Hope(s) all cops die."
LAKE GENEVA – The Lake Geneva area was in the national spotlight on Tuesday night when House Hunters Lake Geneva episode aired.
Chace Holst admitted Thursday that he tried to kill his housemate by cutting his throat with a razor, but because he was found to be incompete…
An allegedly reckless driver attempting to flee a Pleasant Prairie police unit suffered severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
SALEM LAKES — It’s a story of determination, patience and the relentless pursuit of dreams.
