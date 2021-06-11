Woman charged in drunken driving accident

A 28-year-old Waukegan, Ill., woman faces four criminal charges for a drunken driving accident last fall in the Town of Somers.
Vibiana Najera is due back in Kenosha County Circuit Court for a final pre-trial hearing Sept. 29..
Najera is charged with two felony counts of causing injury by intoxicated use of a vehicle and two misdemeanor counts of operating while intoxicated with a prohibited alcohol content of 0.15 or more.
Each of the felonies carries a possible fine of $25,000 and 12 years, six months in prison. The drunken driving offense is Najera's first, the complaint states.
According to the criminal complaint, Kenosha County Sheriff's Department deputies responded to the intersection of Highway A and Sheridan Road at about 3:35 p.m. on Oct. 22 for a motor vehicle accident. When they arrived, they found Najera's Toyota Scion with heavy front-end damage in the southbound lanes of Sheridan Road.
Police also found a 2009 Dodge with heavy front-end damage and two occupants inside who were injured. It was later determined that one of the victims had a broken left ankle in two spots, a possible brain bleed and other injuries, while the other person suffered suspected minor injuries along with a leg laceration that required stitches.
One of the victims later stated he spent 14 days in the hospital as a result of his injuries.
One witness said he observed Najer's vehicle traveling between 40 and 45 mph, go through a stop sign, turn northbound in the southbound lane and struck the other vehicle. Two other witnesses stated they observed Najera's vehicle swerve in its lane and drive onto the shoulder seven to eight times.
Inside Najera's vehicle, police found a silver tumbler with what was believed to be intoxicants inside. A blood test for Najera, who also was injured in the crash, showed she had a blood alcohol content of 0.242.
When police and witnesses arrived at the scene, they found Najera unconscious in her vehicle and she had sustained a large laceration on her forehead.