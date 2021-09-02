Woman held on fifth OWI faces new charges after drugs found in Kenosha County Jail

A woman held at Kenosha County Jail after being charged with her fifth OWI was hit with a new criminal charge Thursday after she was allegedly found with drugs in her dormitory.

Joanna Malmstrom, 49, of Bristol, was first arrested Aug. 25 for the felony OWI after a deputy stopped her car on 119th Street near 247th Avenue in Salem Lakes.

According to the criminal complaint for that charge, she failed a field sobriety test and had a preliminary breath test that showed a blood-alcohol content of 0.145. She was being held in jail on a $7,500 bond for the OWI.

In the new charge, filed Thursday, Malmstrom was charged with possession of narcotics, possession of cocaine and with violating county institution laws.

According to the complaint in the drug charge, a corrections officer did a security inspection of a dormitory after authorities received a tip that there were drugs in the area. The officer found “the white rocky substance” in a bin under Malmstrom’s bunk.

The complaint states that the substance weighed 0.4 grams and tested positive for the presence of both cocaine and fentanyl.

On the new charge, her bond was set at $1,500.

