Woman's Club of Kenosha seeks crafters, vendors for annual Holiday Fair

KENOSHA — The Woman’s Club of Kenosha has openings for crafters and gift vendors for its annual Holiday Fair on Nov. 5.

You can secure an 8x8 space for the event for $30.

For an application, call 262-652-1731, or email krmh@sbcglobal.net.

