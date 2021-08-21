Women and Children's Horizons seeks applicants for new executive director

Kenosha Women and Children’s Horizons, also known as WCH, is searching for an interim executive director to lead the agency during a period of transition.

In its mission to serve survivors of domestic and sexual abuse, WCH provides advocacy, shelter and therapeutic services to more than 1,500 clients each year. The agency is supported by a combination of federal, state and local grants as well as the generosity of many local businesses and individuals. In addition, it has a dedicated volunteer base.

With nearly 50 employees, WCH is looking for someone to lead our organization with a mission-focused approach and the business acumen necessary to ensure it has a clear path to continue to serve the community for generations to come. WCH survived the early days of the pandemic and is ready to face new challenges and eager to welcome an energetic, new leader committed to its mission and prepared to steer it into the future.

The organization is currently being led by Programming Director and now acting interim Executive Director Angie Volm supported by Finance Manager Freda Barkley and Marketing Manager Lori Hansen.

Interested candidates should submit a letter of interest and resume to WCHPresident@wchkenosha.org by Sept. 1.

