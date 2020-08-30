WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Rasmussen Diamonds' owner talks about advantages and struggles of being woman-owned business

MOUNT PLEASANT — Being a person in business is hard, but being a woman in business has its extra challenges.
From juggling four kids, to running a jewelry store, local business woman Kristi Widmar and her mother, Kathy Sustachek, have managed to do it all in perfect balance.
Sustachek, owner of Rasmussen Diamonds, 6220 Washington Ave., and Widmar, store manager, have managed to make their jewelry store a staple in Racine County.
“I grew up in the business,” said Widmar, who worked for her parents after taking over the business in 1988. “I basically started (my career) in high school.”
“Our business has been around since 1900 in Racine,” Widmar continued. “We’re actually the oldest retail business in the city.”
With a retail legacy to uphold, Widmar and Sustachek did just that, with a touch of feminine strength and passion.
“I think that woman have just that little extra personal touch when it comes to (the jewelry business),” said Widmar. “The thing I really love (about this business) is the fact that we’re apart of people’s important parts of their lives. The emotional side of what we actually do is something that I think is great to have women involved in.”
Widmar said that being a part of these emotional moments is what helps her stay driven in the industry and is what keeps her costumers coming back. However, Widmar has also experienced some of the struggles that come along with being a woman in the business world.
“I have noticed growing up in it (the business), there definitely have been some people that don’t take you quite as seriously,” said Widmar.
On top of managing the business, Widmar is also a mother of four which she says can make mom life and business woman life a lot more challenging.
“I have four children so it’s sometimes very difficult to juggle the mom half with the business owner half,” she said. “You have to know when to take the work hat off and put on the mom hat.”
“There’s definitely challenges, but I think that women also have a strength that men don’t necessarily have in the business also,” Widmar continued. “That strength is the emotional part. The ability to have empathy a little bit more (than men) maybe.”
Rasmussen Diamonds also has a female goldsmith which Widmar claims is a bit of an anomaly in the jewelry industry.
“I worked for about five years at a jewelry store in Phoenix…We had nine guys in the shop and we had one woman,” said Widmar. “Growing up and seeing all of our goldsmiths, all I ever really knew of was men goldsmiths.”
Lizzie Spankowski, Rasmussen’s goldsmith, is a very meticulous jeweler with an eye for detail according to Widmar.
“I think that she (Spankowski) just has a different way of looking at it than any of the goldsmiths I’ve ever worked with,” Widmar said.
Widmar gave some wise advice to other women who are in the business world by saying that having an outlet is key to keeping a balance.
“I think one of the things that helps me is to know where my balance has to be,” she said. “Sometimes you have to know when to say no. I think it’s also important to have an outlet for yourself as well.”
Qualms with COVID
Rasmussen Diamonds closed for two months due to COVID-19 which caused some complications with the business.
“Our business really is not a business that can be done at home,” Widmar said.
The business had to take extra precautions regarding security when delivering jewelry to customers which caused business to be slow.
“Delivering or having curb-side pickup with jewelry, there is definitely always that security risk that we are concerned about,” Widmar explained.
During the stay at home order, Widmar helped to teach her four kids all while keeping up with her business.
“In-between that, I was answering every webchat that came through and every email that would come through for our business,” she said.
However, since Rasmussen reopened, business has been booming. Widmar claims that Covid may be the reason for a spike in purchasing jewelry.
“We always notice whenever there’s some kind of big tragedy or big thing going on in the world, that the percentage of engagements tend to go up considerably,” Widmar said. “We’ve been selling a lot of engagement rings (and) a lot of wedding rings.”
