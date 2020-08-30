WOMEN IN BUSINESS: Rasmussen Diamonds' owner talks about advantages and struggles of being woman-owned business

“I have noticed growing up in it (the business), there definitely have been some people that don’t take you quite as seriously,” said Widmar.

On top of managing the business, Widmar is also a mother of four which she says can make mom life and business woman life a lot more challenging.

“I have four children so it’s sometimes very difficult to juggle the mom half with the business owner half,” she said. “You have to know when to take the work hat off and put on the mom hat.”

“There’s definitely challenges, but I think that women also have a strength that men don’t necessarily have in the business also,” Widmar continued. “That strength is the emotional part. The ability to have empathy a little bit more (than men) maybe.”

Rasmussen Diamonds also has a female goldsmith which Widmar claims is a bit of an anomaly in the jewelry industry.

“I worked for about five years at a jewelry store in Phoenix…We had nine guys in the shop and we had one woman,” said Widmar. “Growing up and seeing all of our goldsmiths, all I ever really knew of was men goldsmiths.”

Lizzie Spankowski, Rasmussen’s goldsmith, is a very meticulous jeweler with an eye for detail according to Widmar.