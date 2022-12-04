World Cup: Mbappe powers France to victory against Poland

It all seems so straightforward — laughable, perhaps — for Kylian Mbappe when it comes to the World Cup.

The France forward, who scored four goals when he led his country to the title four years ago as a 19-year-old phenom, put on yet another demonstration of how devastating he can be on the soccer field.

After it was over, Mbappe almost seemed to be chuckling as Robert Lewandowski came over to congratulate him following his spectacular display.

Mbappe scored two goals Sunday and set up another for Olivier Giroud to give France a 3-1 victory over Poland and move the 2018 champions within three wins of successfully defending their title. He already has a tournament-best five goals in Qatar as Les Bleus have reached the quarterfinals for the third straight World Cup.

Lewandowski, a two-time FIFA player of the year, scored from the penalty spot in second-half stoppage time for Poland.

Mbappe scored his first goal in the 74th minute when he was left unmarked to blast in a long-range shot following a counterattack.

He added another in stoppage time when Poland goalkeeper Wojciech Szczesny could only get a weak glove on another powerful shot from the man in the No. 10 shirt.

Having also provided two assists, Mbappe has easily been the most productive player in Qatar.

Mbappe already has nine career World Cup goals and if he stays healthy, he could probably play in another three editions of soccer’s biggest event — meaning he might approach the World Cup career scoring record held by Germany striker Miroslav Klose, who scored 16 goals over four World Cups.

England captain Harry Kane scored his first goal of this year’s World Cup, helping his team beat Senegal 3-0 Sunday and setting up a match against France in the quarterfinals.

Kane scored for the 52nd time for his country to move within one of Wayne Rooney’s England record. He also overtook Gary Lineker as his country’s leading scorer in major tournaments with 11 goals.

Jordan Henderson and Bukayo Saka also scored at Al Bayt Stadium while Jude Bellingham played a key role in the opening two goals.

England, which reached the semifinals at the last World Cup in Russia, will face defending champion France at Al Bayt Stadium on Saturday.