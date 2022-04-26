WUHS board revisits closed session action, new members sworn in

The Wilmot Union High School Board of Education revisited in open session Monday a staffing issue discussed in closed session last week.

“To be honest, the board took action on this last time,” interim superintendent Vance Dalzin said in introducing the agenda item. “I put it back on here, because as I rethought about that, it should have been something that was put (on a regular agenda) and talked about in open because it wasn’t a specific individual.”

The admission was prefaced with a request by newly elected board member Joy Corona. She asked that the board wait to take action on eliminating the open full-time administrative assistant position until the newly hired Superintendent Michael Plourde could weigh-in on the matter.

Board member Erin Tassone said Plourde was made aware of the previous board's desire to reduce the administrative assistant staff through attrition. Tassone said it is a decision supported by a recent compensation study conducted by the district. The reduction was re-approved Monday night.

Dalzin took credit for that closed session "goof up” – one example of the type of Wisconsin Opens Meeting Law violations resident Diane Brenner recently brought to the attention of the board and Kenosha County District Attorney Mike Gravely.

Brenner alleged the board, led by then-President Laurie DeMoon, discussed items in closed session that did not meet the criteria for open meeting exemptions. DeMoon, who was not re-elected to the position April 5, said the allegations were “baseless.”

While Gravely took no action on the complaints filed by Brenner, the inquiry led to the school board taking part in a training session on open meetings. That training took place at the April 13 meeting. School Board Attorney Shana Lewis notified Gravely the board would submit to the training, which covered “valid purposes” for holding a closed session.

Other topics included taking action in closed sessions, meeting adjournment and record keeping during meetings, including those of committees, the board clerk’s responsibilities for establishing a record and publishing of meeting minutes.

On April 19, the night the previous board voted to eliminate one administrative assistant for the 2023 school year, the board also took the following action upon reconvening into open session:

Reduce special education specialist from 2,080 hours to 1,840 hours.

Reduce student services assistant from 2,080 hours to 1,640 hours.

Reduce attendance clerk from 2,080 hours to 1,560 hours.

Reduce athletics/activities assistant from 2,080 hours to 1,560 hours.

Reduce registrar from 2,080 hours to 1,560 hours.

New board members Corona and Kim Swanson were not part of April 19 meeting. They took the oath of office Monday, followed by the reorganization of the board. Nate Colburn was elected president, Tassone was elected vice-president, Kelly Hansen was elected clerk, and Janine Morgan was elected treasurer, all by unanimous votes.

Committee appointments were also approved. Colburn, Morgan and Swanson will serve on the Finance Committee. Corona, Hansen and Tassone will serve on the Personnel and Policy Committee. Hansen, Morgan and Tassone will serve on the Board Development and Relations Committee. Corona, Morgan and Tassone will serve on the Family Advisory Committee. Colburn, board member Melissa Samborski, and Swanson will serve on the Community Outreach Committee.

Colburn said he looks forward to working with everyone on the board to move the district forward.

“I’m looking forward to rebuilding the trust in Wilmot and making this one community,” Colburn said. “I want to celebrate the past while we evolve toward becoming a destination district. I’m a firm believer in staying in my lane and in that we are here for governance and policy.”

The board also met in closed session Monday to discuss and take action on “Individual Administrative Assistant and Maintenance Department Wages and Employment Hours.”

