 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Xu Zhong Zhang

  • 0
Xu Zhong Zhang

Xu Zhong Zhang, 44, of Kenosha, faces charges of physical abuse of elder person (intentionally cause bodily harm), and disorderly conduct.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert