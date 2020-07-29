Yerkes group wins national honor for program for the blind

Meredith said being recognized by the National Federation of the Blind is an important feat.

“They do not give that out lightly,” she said. “We are really honored to get that.”

She said the $25,000 in funds will help both GLAS as an organization and the blind program.

The national federal distributes $50,000 a year in Bolotin awards, this year dividing the money between the Williams Bay astronomy group and a blind TV actress named Marilee Talkington.

Chris Danielsen, a spokesperson for the national federation, said this year’s recipients both have pushed to allow blind people the opportunity to be successful in new fields, much like Bolotin’s push to succeed in the medical world.

Danielsen said astronomy programs for the blind often convert someone else’s data and make it tactile for the blind. But GLAS has gone beyond that and made the information accessible for research and development.

“The real innovation of GLAS education is to allow blind people to actually acquire and analyze their own data,” he said.

The program is offered by former Yerkes Observatory staff employees who created GLAS after Yerkes was closed to the public.