Youth As Resources grant applications open through Nov. 11

Fall applications to the Kenosha County Youth As Resources Board for grant funding are due Friday, Nov. 11.

Grants of up to $500 are available to groups of Kenosha County youth grades K-12 who want to make a difference in their community. Each youth group must have a sponsor organization such as a church, school or community agency, plus an adult sponsor.

Presentations of grant proposals must be made to the youth-led YAR board at its next scheduled proposal review meeting, Nov. 15 from 5 to 6 p.m., at the United Way of Kenosha County, 5500 Sixth Ave., Kenosha.

Projects must clearly meet the Youth As Resources program definition of “community service,” which is, “Youth and adults contributing time together to make a positive change that addresses a community need.”

Youth as Resources is a grant-giving organization that funds youth-designed and youth-led community service projects that benefit individuals in Kenosha County. It is presented in a partnership between the University of Wisconsin-Madison Extension Kenosha County and the United Way of Kenosha County.

More information about the program, including a link to the grant application document, is available at https://kenosha.extension.wisc.edu/youth/yar/

