Zach Rodriguez announces for clerk of courts

Local business owner and three term Kenosha County Board Supervisor, Zachary Rodriguez, has announced he will run as a Republican for Kenosha County Clerk of Courts.

In announcing his candidacy, Rodriquez stressed, during his time on the County Board and through his employment as a licensed investigator, he has spent many hours working in and around the courthouse.

“The office of Clerk of Courts has many constitutional duties that should be procedurally improved in the Kenosha County Court System," Rodriguez said. "Some of these duties include: maintaining accurate and transparent records, collecting fees imposed by the court in an effective and timely matter, managing juries, and ensuring equal access to the courts for all Kenosha County residents.

"I am excited for this next chapter in my career as I continue to proudly serve the residents of Kenosha County," he said.

Rodriguez said he has gathered more than 700 nomination signatures.

He won re-election to the County Board in April. An incumbent during the election, Rodriguez, who fell two votes shy on Election Day, gained enough votes to tie during a hand recount April 16 and won the seat at the draw from a hat. He defeated newcomer Alyssa Williams.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0