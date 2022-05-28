 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Zach Rodriguez announces for clerk of courts

  • 0

Local business owner and three term Kenosha County Board Supervisor, Zachary Rodriguez, has announced he will run as a Republican for Kenosha County Clerk of Courts.

In announcing his candidacy, Rodriquez stressed, during his time on the County Board and through his employment as a licensed investigator, he has spent many hours working in and around the courthouse.

“The office of Clerk of Courts has many constitutional duties that should be procedurally improved in the Kenosha County Court System," Rodriguez said. "Some of these duties include: maintaining accurate and transparent records, collecting fees imposed by the court in an effective and timely matter, managing juries, and ensuring equal access to the courts for all Kenosha County residents.

"I am excited for this next chapter in my career as I continue to proudly serve the residents of Kenosha County," he said.

Rodriguez said he has gathered more than 700 nomination signatures.

People are also reading…

He won re-election to the County Board in April. An incumbent during the election, Rodriguez, who fell two votes shy on Election Day, gained enough votes to tie during a hand recount April 16 and won the seat at the draw from a hat. He defeated newcomer Alyssa Williams.

IMG_5487.jpeg

Board Supervisor, Zachary Rodriguez stands next to Kenosha County Executive Samantha Kerkman. Rodriquez has announced he will run as a Republican for Kenosha County Clerk of Courts this fall.

 SUBMITTED PHOTO
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Bear charges into house, attacks Wisconsin couple

Bear charges into house, attacks Wisconsin couple

The couple spotted the bear eating from their bird feeder and yelled at it to go away. The bear then charged through a window. Both the husband and wife were injured before the man was able to grab a firearm and kill the animal.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert