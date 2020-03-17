Zalokar excited to lead Tremper program

"... He was a great guy to learn from, a guy who would do anything he could for you. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. That's probably the No. 1 thing he could teach me. As important as the game is and as much as you want to win games, you have to be in this sport for the people around you, the kids that depend on you and you get a chance to mentor, the other coaches around you."

And it's that message from his former coach that Zalokar hopes to build on moving forward.

"That's something that I took to heart that he taught me," he said. "I hope I can carry on at least that part of his tradition. That is, to me, the most important part. I want to win games, but I also want to make every kid who comes through my program into a better person."

Timing a challenge

Next up for Zalokar is to assemble a coaching staff with an eye on 2020, which of course has been put into a bit of a holding pattern this week because of the coronavirus epidemic that has gripped the world.

With the calendar already in mid-March and the start of the season quickly approaching, there's a litany of things on his to-do list.