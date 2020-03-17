Zalokar excited to lead Tremper program

For Colin Zalokar, the opportunity couldn't have come at a better time.
And now he can't wait to get started.
Zalokar, a special education teacher at Tremper — where he graduated from in 2003 — was hired last week as the school's new head football coach. He replaces Jared McGranahan, who resigned at the end of last season.
"It means a lot to me," Zalokar said. "I'm very excited for the opportunity and trust the school put in me. Tremper football means a lot to me. I played there. I coached there for 11 years under Frank (Matrise Jr.) and in the early part of Jared's tenure.
"The opportunity to come back and get to lead a program that I care so much about is an absolutely awesome opportunity in my eyes."
Tremper athletic director John Matera said in a press release that Zalokar brings a lot of skills to the table.
"His ability to connect with students is outstanding, and he loves Tremper," Matera said. "He's had a variety of football coaching experiences, is focused on growing our program and is ready to get to work. We're very excited to have Colin leading our football program."
Zalokar, 35, certainly has deep roots with the Tremper program.
Along with his time as a player, a coach and now a teacher, he also served as the strength and conditioning coordinator for four seasons, and in 2014 was the interim head coach while Matrise was sidelined after back surgery.
All signs pointed to tossing his hat into the ring when the position opened up, Zalokar said.
"The timing felt right," he said. "It's where I coached, it's where I grew up. It's the school that I work in and care about. ... Hopefully, I can take the program in the right direction."
Zalokar's path to Tremper took a couple different turns after graduation. He earned a history degree from the University of Wisconsin in 2007 and then enrolled at Carthage, where he pursued his teaching degree.
For three years, he taught math, followed by one year at Tremper before he lost his position because of a budget cut — which sent him across town to Bradford for one year — before he returned to Tremper, where he's been ever since.
Going from his alma mater to Tremper's main rival was a bit different, Zalokar admitted.
"It definitely felt weird," he said. "The first couple days I was there, I felt like I was in enemy territory a little bit. But the kids there were great, the staff was great. It was a really great experience to make some new friends that I kept as friends on the other side of town.
"Even though they're our rivals, and when it comes time to Friday night, I want to beat them, I enjoyed my one year there."
And as for any Bradford apparel he may have collected in that one year? Zalokar said he didn't have much, since he continued to coach at Tremper during that time.
"I didn't very collect much red in my closet," he said. "It was still mostly blue."
An eye opener
Taking over the program the last six games in 2014 gave Zalokar an inside look of what it took to lead the way.
And that experience turned out to be a valuable one, he said.
"It certainly gave me a glimpse of what it takes to be a head coach," Zalokar said. "A lot of young coaches out there have these great ideas, and they're ambitious, but they don't really have any idea, including me at that time, what it took to be the actual guy in charge.
"... That was an eye opener for me, and let me know that if this was something I wanted to do seriously, I would have to learn more about that side of things. There's more to being a head coach than just going to practice and coaching up the sport itself."
The chance to play for and learn under Matrise, who died in July, was something special to Zalokar as well.
And it wasn't just what Matrise gave him as far as X's and O's that left an everlasting impression.
"For many years, he was the only coach that I knew," Zalokar said. "... He meant the world to me. It's a sad thing what happened, because he meant so much to this community, Tremper and to me personally.
"... He was a great guy to learn from, a guy who would do anything he could for you. He would give you the shirt off his back if you needed it. That's probably the No. 1 thing he could teach me. As important as the game is and as much as you want to win games, you have to be in this sport for the people around you, the kids that depend on you and you get a chance to mentor, the other coaches around you."
And it's that message from his former coach that Zalokar hopes to build on moving forward.
"That's something that I took to heart that he taught me," he said. "I hope I can carry on at least that part of his tradition. That is, to me, the most important part. I want to win games, but I also want to make every kid who comes through my program into a better person."
Timing a challenge
Next up for Zalokar is to assemble a coaching staff with an eye on 2020, which of course has been put into a bit of a holding pattern this week because of the coronavirus epidemic that has gripped the world.
With the calendar already in mid-March and the start of the season quickly approaching, there's a litany of things on his to-do list.
But he's ready to face that challenge, and with the day-to-day operations of the school also on hold for the time being, Zalokar has the ability to check things off that list at a steady pace.
"It's a scary situation," he said. "The biggest challenge that I face personally is the timing. I'm trying to get together a coaching staff, reliable guys with experience that I know can build the program the right way. Even just getting late into the game with things like fund raising and getting out communication to parents (is a challenge).
"As weird and unprecedented as this shutdown is, it may be one of those things that's a bit of a blessing in disguise. It's handicapping everybody. We're all in the same situation. I don't know exactly what the future is going to bring, but I'm working tirelessly behind the scenes trying to get a foundation laid to help us build for the future."
What is familiar in this however, is Zalokar's knowledge of the players who will be under his charge come August.
And that's a big help, he said.
"I've had a lot of these kids in class, and they're a good group of kids," he said. "I think the talent is there. ... I think we have an athletic group. The raw talent is there, it's a matter of if we can mold it and operate in a bit of different way as far as what our expectations are, what our program culture is going to be. I think that's going to be the biggest piece.
"... We just have to ahead and harness that potential."
As for his first official game at the helm?
Zalokar, who played on the 2001 WIAA Division-1 state runner-up team, and Tremper will dive right into that rivalry when the Trojans take that short trip across town to face Bradford on Sept. 4.
That's certainly going to be an exciting time in a lot of ways, he said.
"To get back (to Tremper) and work with the kids at my school again is going to be an absolutely awesome experience," Zalokar said. "My hope is we're going to get this thing turned around and get everyone pointed in the right direction.
"... When I get to go out there and run out there for the first game in the fall, it's probably going to be a mix of emotions, anxiety, nervousness and excitement. But it's definitely going to be a good experience. I really have that feeling. All I want to do is get us back to where we belong, which is somewhere on top."