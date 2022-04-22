**Please read the entire description before inquiring about this kitty. Zoe is an 8 year old sweetheart! She enjoys watching... View on PetFinder
Zoe
Kenosha Police are conducting a death investigation following an incident on Green Bay Road on Sunday afternoon.
Wisconsin teacher promised field trip if his students all got into college. They did, but there's a snag
The students need to raise more than $19,000 to visit Washington, D.C., for Juneteenth.
Two people were shot in gunfire that erupted near Forest Park early Sunday.
A 32-year-old Arlington Heights, Ill., woman is accused of stealing thousands of dollars from an elderly man in Pleasant Prairie.
An Illinois woman already facing numerous charges in Kenosha County Circuit Court for allegedly causing a scene in a Walmart parking lot last …
Pleasant Prairie turns over investigation of Public Works employee to Racine County Sheriff's Department
PLEASANT PRAIRIE — The investigation of a Village of Pleasant Prairie Department of Public Works employee on administrative leave has been tur…
Woman airlifted to Milwaukee-area hospital following serious injuries suffered after jumping from moving vehicle
A woman suffered serious injuries after she reportedly jumped from a moving vehicle in the 6900 block of Highway 50 early Sunday.
The Wisconsin State Patrol in cooperation with the Kenosha and Racine Sheriffs Departments will be working a special traffic enforcement detai…
WATCH NOW: Bell offers city indemnification for release of bullet from son's 2004 fatal shooting; mayor responds to statement
A Kenosha father said he would offer the City of Kenosha and its insurance carrier financial indemnification from any lawsuits he should win a…
Taco Bell is bringing back the Mexican Pizza after a roughly two-year hiatus.