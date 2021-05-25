Zoey
Zoey is a 1 year old Chweeni, weighs approx. 12 lbs and full of love and energy. Fully vetted, but... View on PetFinder
Related to this story
Most Popular
Saying the calculated killing of 15-year-old Kaylie Juga showed he was a “dangerous and damaged human being,” a judge Friday sentenced Martice…
A man was recovering after he was shot following a confrontation over parking in the 500 block of 57th Street near a Downtown tavern Thursday night.
WATCH NOW: Driver of vehicle allegedly attempting to flee Pleasant Prairie traffic stop seriously injured in multi-vehicle crash
- Updated
An allegedly reckless driver attempting to flee a Pleasant Prairie police unit suffered severe injuries in a multi-vehicle crash Saturday afternoon.
Two men who told police they were “trying to blow off steam” after a “very stressful day at work” were each charged with felonies after allege…
Kyle Rittenhouse is scheduled to make his first in-person appearance in a Kenosha County courtroom Friday.
Kyle Rittenhouse, the Illinois 18-year-old accused of killing two people during unrest in Kenosha in August, made his first in-person court appearance Friday.
- Updated
A proposed gas station development on Interstate 94 frontage road has sparked a discussion of maximizing uses along one of the city’s most vis…
A Milwaukee attorney representing an Illinois Black Lives Matter activist, charged for actions alleged the day after Jacob Blake was shot, unsuccessfully argued to have a case thrown out over how the evidence claimed against her client was presented.
- Updated
Singer Demi Lovato has revealed they are nonbinary and are changing their pronouns, telling fans they are "proud" to make the change after "a lot of self-reflective work."
WATCH NOW: Unified board OKs streamlined COVID-19 quarantine policy; loosens classroom distancing for summer
Despite pleas from a small group of parents and students seeking an end to the mask mandate at Kenosha Unified schools, masks will still be re…