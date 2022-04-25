COMMUNITY: Safe and accessible home entry options are important

Safely entering and exiting a home can become difficult for some elderly folks, or for individuals with disabilities that affect their mobility. Keep these options in mind to select the most appropriate solution.

Wheelchair ramps are a popular choice that people use to solve accessibility issues. Construct the proper length ramp so it is not too steep for a person to safely navigate.

If an individual can propel themselves using a manual wheelchair, then their ramp should adhere to a 1 to 12 ratio. This means that for every one inch of rise, the ramp should extend outwards twelve inches in length. The rise is calculated by measuring the total vertical distance from the ground to the doorway they are intending to enter.

A slightly shorter ramp can be used if someone is accessing a ramp while operating a power wheelchair or scooter, because the user is not relying on physical strength to propel themselves up the ramp’s incline.

Generally, a 1 to 12 ratio is also recommended for folks using manual wheelchairs who rely on another individual to help push them. In this case, other factors should be taken into consideration when determining ramp length, such as the wheelchair user’s weight and the strength of the individual that is pushing them.

Small, lightweight threshold ramps are ideal for transitioning through an entranceway door. The sill of a doorway can often have a slight rise that requires a wheelchair to be tilted up and over in order to pass through. Threshold ramps negotiate this rise and allow for a seamless transition.

People that do not use wheelchairs but have difficulty walking or climbing stairs have several other options that can solve home access issues.

Accessible stairs are helpful for people that use mobility devices such as walkers, canes or crutches. These stairs have a lower vertical rise than traditional steps, and are ideal for people that have difficulty lifting their legs. They also have a much deeper tread than standard steps, and are designed to accommodate both a person and their walker at once on a single step.

Devices like inclined platform lifts and stair lift systems use a track to power either a wheelchair or a seated individual over a set of steps. Platform lifts will carry a wheelchair, whereas a stair lift will accommodate a seated person. Another device, called a vertical platform lift, acts similar to a small-scale elevator and can transport both wheelchair users and folks who are standing. They are installed separate from a set of stairs and travel straight up and down. All of these powered lifts can be weatherproofed to withstand the elements.

For more information on home entry solutions, or for funding resources to help obtain these devices, call (262) 657-3999 to speak with an Independent Living Coordinator at Society’s Assets.

Nathan Webb is independent living coordinator for Society’s Assets.

